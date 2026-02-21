Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Families gather for Wanuskewin’s 6th annual Kôna Winter Festival

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted February 21, 2026 7:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wanuskewin’s 6th annual Kôna Winter Festival'
Wanuskewin’s 6th annual Kôna Winter Festival
WATCH: Despite the dread of winter's return to Saskatchewan, the extra snow was the perfect gift for Wanuskewin, and just in time for the Kôna Winter Festival. Payton Zillich stopped by the one-day event to take in all the fun — while learning more about Indigenous culture.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Thousands of families gathered at Wanuskewin for the sixth annual Kôna Winter Festival on Saturday. The festival featured a full day of winter activities that embrace Indigenous culture.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The popular events included snowshoeing, dog sledding, storytelling and dancing.

For anyone unable to brave the winter weather, trail tours were still available through a virtual reality experience made by students at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Trending Now

To find out more about the festival, watch the video above. 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices