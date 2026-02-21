Families gather for Wanuskewin’s 6th annual Kôna Winter Festival

See more sharing options

Thousands of families gathered at Wanuskewin for the sixth annual Kôna Winter Festival on Saturday. The festival featured a full day of winter activities that embrace Indigenous culture.

The popular events included snowshoeing, dog sledding, storytelling and dancing.

For anyone unable to brave the winter weather, trail tours were still available through a virtual reality experience made by students at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

