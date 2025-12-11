Winnipeg Sea Bears sign former NBA’er, 3-time CEBL Player of the Year

Send this page to someone via email

The moon will be rising inside the Canada Life Centre next summer.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears signed a former NBA’er and one of the most successful players in the history of the Canadian Elite Basketball League on Thursday with the addition of guard Xavier Moon.

The 30-year-old Alabama product played with the Los Angeles Clippers in parts of three different seasons from 2021-2024 and appeared in a total of 28 NBA games.

Moon is also a three-time CEBL Player of the Year, winning the award with the Edmonton Stingers in the first three years of the league’s existence before taking his talents to the NBA.

“I’m very excited,” said Moon. “I watched a couple of games that’s been played here, and I can definitely tell the fan base gets behind the team. So, I’m looking forward to that.

“This is only my second time being in Winnipeg, so I’m looking forward to some warm weather once I get here.

“Hopefully I can do a lot of great things here, man and hopefully get us over that hump.”

Moon led the Stingers to a pair of CEBL titles and was twice named the finals MVP.

His last year in the league in 2021, he averaged a league-best 23 points per game, and the Sea Bears are over the moon to get Moon.

“We’re so thankful that he’s decided to be a part of our organization,” said Sea Bears general manager and head coach Mike Raimbault. “His resume s certainly speaks for itself in terms of champion, MVP, face of the league, and we’re so thankful he’s chosen to be a Sea Bear.

“We really feel like he’s someone that’s gonna make people better both on and off the court and it should be an easy sell in terms of, if you’re picking someone to play with, I mean, he’s obviously at the top of the list.”

Moon is well-travelled, having also played professionally in France, Israel, Russia and the NBA G League, and playing with the world’s best in the NBA has only helped him grow as a player since leaving the CEBL.

“When I left in 2021, man, I was still on the rise, still trying to figure myself out, find my identity,” said Moon. “And I’ve done that over the last couple years.

“So, I’m definitely coming back a better and a different player.”