Case involving teen alleged to be part of online extremist group back in Halifax court

A case involving a Halifax teenager, who police allege is affiliated with the violent online extremist group known as 764, was back in court Thursday.

The 16-year-old did not appear in person but his lawyer appeared on his behalf and requested a change to the youth’s release conditions.

The accused will now be granted access to speak with legal counsel over a cellphone — without internet connection — under supervision.

“He will not be allowed to use any devices other than that moment in time,” said Nova Scotia Crown attorney Carla Ball.

The teen is facing several child pornography charges, as well as charges for distributing obscene material and inciting hatred against identifiable groups.

The youth, whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested in October and released with conditions.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Don MacLean told reporters at the time that the youth communicated with “hundreds” of people worldwide.

“At the time of the arrest, the youth was acting as a predator in a group called 764 … a subgroup of the Com (short for community) network, which is made up of people who glorify serious violence,” MacLean said on Oct. 28.

“I urge all parents and guardians to pay close attention to this case.”

On Wednesday, Canada added 764 to its list of terrorist entities.

In total, four new groups were added under the Criminal Code, including three transnational online networks that promote ideologically motivated violent extremism (IMVE).

The move marks the first time any country has listed one of those IMVE groups, 764, as a terrorist organization, a statement from Public Safety Canada said.

“We do have to remember at this point, this is an allegation before the court, and he’s presumed innocent. 764 has been named a terrorist organization and the Crown is in the process of considering the impact of that in the present charges,” said Ball.

The Crown says there is still a significant number of documents to go through as part of the case.

Experts say the 764 network operates on social media and gaming platforms to gain trust with young people, before manipulating them into sharing intimate images or recording themselves committing acts of self-harm, violence or animal cruelty.

Dalhousie University researcher and co-director of the Canadian Institute for Far-Right Studies, Luc Cousineau, says 764 practices what he calls “nihilistic violence extremism.”

“There is no sort of political goal, there is no looking to create a new order. It’s about, sort of, tearing down the order because there is nothing better and there is nothing else to move towards,” he said.

“This is happening, it’s prevalent, and it’s increasing, and it’s a serious issue that we need to take seriously.”

Cousineau says Canada’s terrorist designation will now grant more tools for prosecutors when dealing with charges relating to such groups.

The Halifax teen’s case will be back before the courts on Jan. 22, 2026.

Victims or those with information about online violent crime groups are asked to call local police or Crime Stoppers. Nova Scotia also has an intimate images and cyber protection support through the CyberScan Unit.