These few, simple steps could help save your home from a wildfire

With wildfire season upon us once again, British Columbians are being urged to take a few simple steps to “FireSmart” their property that could have a big impact in the case of an emergency.

FireSmart BC is a provincial program that aims to help protect homes and communities from wildfires through proactive steps that reduce the risk of properties igniting in the first place.

“One of the main ways we know wildfires impact communities, it’s not always this big flame front; it’s very often small embers that travel ahead of the fire in the wind and the heat,” said Helena Marken, a FireSmart BC researcher.

“Those landing on and around properties can cause homes to ignite.”

Researchers have come up with some innovative tools to show just how that works. One, an ember simulator, uses an air cannon to shoot biodegradable foam packing peanuts that float down, mimicking the behaviour of hot embers.

Where they land on a property can give a clear visual sense of potential sources of ignition in a situation where wildfire embers rain down.

Understanding that risk could be the difference between protecting a home and losing it to fire, as the 2023 McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna demonstrated.

“Embers were travelling over 2.5 kilometres across Lake Okanagan to start fires on the east side of the lake,” Marken said.

“Once those spot fires start within communities or in surrounding wooded areas, they can create their own embers.”

That’s where the proactive FireSmart work comes in.

Marken is encouraging all homeowners to visit the FireSmart website, where they can complete a self-assessment highlighting the risks specific to their property.

But there are some basic guidelines everyone can follow.

Number one is ensuring you have a 1.5-metre buffer area with nothing flammable around your home.

That includes doormats, stored items, plants, shrubbery or anything that could catch on fire if a hot ember were to fall on it.

Tall trees next to homes should also be removed, and homeowners should aim to keep their grass cut shorter than 10 centimetres.

Propane tanks and recreational vehicles should be stored at least 10 metres from a home, while patio furniture should be packed up and stored when not in use.

“What people can do, and what I hope everyone does going into this fire season, is begin to look at the vegetation that’s around their home, look at the person-made fuels — that’s building materials, firewood, patio furniture — and taking that lens and moving them inside or away from the house so there’s less opportunities for embers to get trapped and ignite,” Markens said.

She added that many of these tasks can be integrated into regular spring cleaning and gardening work that homeowners likely will do annually.

You can find out more about how to protect your property during fire season at the FireSmart BC website.