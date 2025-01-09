Neighbour dispute leads to fatal stabbing in Quebec suburb

See more sharing options

A 56-year-old man is dead after police were called to an apartment complex just outside Montreal for a dispute between two neighbours.

Longueuil police said shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a building located on rue Saint-Gérald, in the Lemoyne borough, when a conflict broke out between two men.

That conflict eventually led to a stabbing, police said, and the victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

A 68-year-old man was arrested onsite and is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.