Neighbour dispute leads to fatal stabbing in Quebec suburb

A 56-year-old man is dead after police were called to an apartment complex just outside Montreal for a dispute between two neighbours.
Longueuil police said shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a building located on rue Saint-Gérald, in the Lemoyne borough, when a conflict broke out between two men.
That conflict eventually led to a stabbing, police said, and the victim was taken to hospital where he later died.
A 68-year-old man was arrested onsite and is scheduled to be in court Thursday.
No other information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
