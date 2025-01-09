Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Neighbour dispute leads to fatal stabbing in Quebec suburb

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 9, 2025 9:24 am
1 min read
Longueil police View image in full screen
Longueuil police vehicles are parked in Longueuil, Que. Monday, March 4, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 56-year-old man is dead after police were called to an apartment complex just outside Montreal for a dispute between two neighbours.

Longueuil police said shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a building located on rue Saint-Gérald, in the Lemoyne borough, when a conflict broke out between two men.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That conflict eventually led to a stabbing, police said, and the victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

Trending Now

A 68-year-old man was arrested onsite and is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices