Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Headline link
Canada

Man struck in marked crosswalk in Dartmouth dies from injuries, driver ticketed

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
Police responded after a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Victoria Road and Chappell Street in Dartmouth on Jan. 6, 2024. View image in full screen
Police responded after a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Victoria Road and Chappell Street in Dartmouth on Jan. 6, 2024. Global News
Halifax police say a driver has been ticketed after a pedestrian who was struck at a Dartmouth crosswalk on Monday died in hospital.

Officers were called to the collision at the intersection of Victoria Road and Chappell Street in Dartmouth just after 7 a.m.

According to Halifax Regional Police, a 72-year-old man was struck while in a marked crosswalk.

“The man was transported to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries,” police said in a Tuesday update.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and everyone impacted by this tragic incident.”

The driver, who police say was a 30-year-old man, was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

