Man struck in marked crosswalk in Dartmouth dies from injuries, driver ticketed

Halifax police say a driver has been ticketed after a pedestrian who was struck at a Dartmouth crosswalk on Monday died in hospital.

Officers were called to the collision at the intersection of Victoria Road and Chappell Street in Dartmouth just after 7 a.m.

According to Halifax Regional Police, a 72-year-old man was struck while in a marked crosswalk.

“The man was transported to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries,” police said in a Tuesday update.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and everyone impacted by this tragic incident.”

The driver, who police say was a 30-year-old man, was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.