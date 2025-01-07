Man struck in marked crosswalk in Dartmouth dies from injuries, driver ticketed

Halifax police say a driver has been ticketed after a pedestrian who was struck at a Dartmouth crosswalk on Monday died in hospital.
Officers were called to the collision at the intersection of Victoria Road and Chappell Street in Dartmouth just after 7 a.m.
According to Halifax Regional Police, a 72-year-old man was struck while in a marked crosswalk.
“The man was transported to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries,” police said in a Tuesday update.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and everyone impacted by this tragic incident.”
The driver, who police say was a 30-year-old man, was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
