Air Canada adopts method to help passengers keep track of luggage

For anyone travelling with Air Canada over the holidays, the airline has launched a way to help passengers keep track of their bags.

Customers can use the Share Item Location feature on the Air Canada website to securely share the location of the Apple AirTag or the Find My network with the airline in the event their bags go missing or are delayed.

Air Canada says this is a more efficient way to reunite passengers with their luggage.

The airline provided the steps to use this feature.

Generate a Share Item Location link in the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and securely share it with Air Canada’s baggage team through its Delayed Baggage Claim website.

For customers’ privacy and security, location sharing will automatically end as soon as a customer is reunited with their bag, can be stopped by the customer at any time, and will automatically expire after seven days.

To use the new Share Item Location feature, customers should verify that their Apple device is running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS 15.2 or later.

In a statement to Global News, Air Canada said, “To complement the baggage tracking feature in the Air Canada app, we are one of the first airlines to integrate Apple’s new Share Item Location feature into our baggage handling processes.

“It will allow customers to privately and securely share the location of their AirTag or Find My network accessory with the Air Canada baggage tracking team in the rare event their bags are delayed so that our employees can quickly reunite them with customers.”

While it is not clear if other airlines will follow suit, Porter Airlines said it does not have any plans to implement this feature at this time.