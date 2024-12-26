Global BC’s top YouTube videos and shorts of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Global BC isn’t just a site to catch up on the latest news — it’s also a big hit on YouTube!

As 2024 wraps up, we’re taking a look at the Top 10 most-watched Global BC YouTube videos and YouTube Shorts of the year.

From breaking news to exclusive interviews and interesting stories you won’t see anywhere else, these were the videos that kept British Columbians informed, connected and entertained online.

Top Global BC YouTube videos

Tragic end for B.C. sailors found dead in lifeboat off Nova Scotia coast

A B.C. couple on a sailing adventure across the Atlantic were found dead when a 10-foot inflatable boat was discovered washed ashore on Sable Island, N.S., on July 10.

Story continues below advertisement

85-year-old driver faces charges for running down B.C. teens over “Nikky Nikky Nine Doors” prank

An 85-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shocking incident in Abbotsford that was caught on surveillance video.

On Feb. 14, a homeowner’s camera caught a car racing toward a group of three teens on Carlsrue Avenue before hitting two of them, followed by screaming. The incident is believed to be retaliation for a door knocking prank known as Nikky Nikky Nine Doors.

Story continues below advertisement

Meet the man who has lived in Vancouver’s Stanley Park for more than 30 years

Hidden away among the trees and bushes, Christenson Bailey has called Vancouver’s Stanley Park home for more than 30 years.

Living a simple life, he’s managed to find peace and happiness while remaining self sustaining. But his way of life may be changing.

B.C. community angry after beloved ‘Hobo Hot Springs’ destroyed, mayor says nearby resort to blame

Residents of the community of Harrison Hot Springs are angry with the destruction of a collection of natural pools known as “Hobo Hot Springs.”

The volunteer-built pools were filled in with rocks and dirt in late September, and the town’s mayor says the Harrison Hot Springs Resort is responsible.

Story continues below advertisement

Underwater camera captures incredible encounter of humpback whale feeding on bait ball off B.C. coast

When cinematographer Peter Mieras was testing his underwater camera and it fell to the bottom of Barkley Sound, he never thought he would accidentally capture some of the most amazing footage he had ever seen.

By sheer chance, when he retrieved the camera, he discovered it had captured some amazing footage of a humpback whale feeding on the bait ball.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Tim Hortons removes tables and chairs from dining area

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Following a downtown Vancouver convenience store’s move to start locking up beverages to discourage theft, a busy chain restaurant in Chinatown has removed most of the furniture from its dining area.

It’s standing room only in much of the busy Tim Hortons on Keefer Street after the coffee shop removed tables and chairs in late August.

Woman flees with dog that fatally mauled a family pet in Vancouver park

A Langley family wants justice after they say their family pet was mauled to death by an off-leash dog whose owner fled.

The aftermath of the Aug. 5 attack and the accused dog and owner were caught on camera.

Story continues below advertisement

Super-sized doggy door helps B.C. family coexist with local black bear

A North Vancouver man created a super-sized doggy door after a local black bear repeatedly punched a large hole in his fence.

$58M lottery winner from BC says parents asked if jackpot was a “scam”

Sometimes learning you’ve won the lottering can sound a little too good to be true.

Story continues below advertisement

When Richmond’s Hao Ping Chung won the first-ever Gold Ball Jackpot prize in the province in March, taking home a whopping $58 million, he says his parents didn’t believe him at first and thought it was a scam.

Flight school dropout still refusing to leave dorm 2 years later: B.C. court case

A flight school in Pitt Meadows said back in February that it was taking a man to court for refusing to leave its dormitories more than two years after he stopped being a student there.

Story continues below advertisement

Top Global BC YouTube Shorts

Bobcat and cougar tussle on top of tree

A Chilliwack, B.C. woman caught incredible video of a fight between a bobcat and a cougar.

B.C. man installs super-sized “doggy door” for local bear

A man from North Vancouver, B.C., installed a super-sized doggy door in his yard’s fence after a local black bear repeatedly smashed a huge hole through it.

Story continues below advertisement

Audio reveals moments before float plane collides with boat

Audio between the pilot and control tower reveals what was said before a float plane collided with a boat in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour on June. 8.

Largest drug superlab bust in Canadian history made in B.C.

RCMP offered a rare glimpse into a drug lab bust in October. Federal investigators say they dismantled the largest drug superlab in Canadian history in Falkland and Surrey.

Story continues below advertisement

Lightning hits plane leaving Vancouver International Airport

Lightning struck an Air Canada plane as it took off from Vancouver International Airport on Mar. 3. The plane continued on its journey and landed safely at its destination in London before undergoing an inspection.

Lonely B.C. donkey rediscovers joy with yoga ball and new friends

Earl Grey, the lonely donkey, found comfort in a new favourite toy after arriving at a B.C. animal sanctuary in this summer following the passing of his owner.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump claims B.C.’s “very large faucet” could help California’s droughts — UBC prof says not so fast

A UBC professor criticized U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s apparent September promise to get California “more water than you ever saw” by tapping into what he described as a “very large faucet” from Canada’s rivers and melting snow caps.

Bystander helps save 79-year-old woman from burning building in Burnaby

A B.C. man helped rescue a woman from a burning building in Burnaby on April 13. His quick actions helped bring the woman to safety as the flames roared just feet away.

Story continues below advertisement

Train crashes into motorhome stuck on tracks in Langley

It was a close call for those inside a motorhome that stalled on a rail crossing in Langley, B.C. on March 5. Everyone inside was able to get out before a train collided with the large vehicle, sending debris flying.

Shocking 1997 murder of BC teen Reena Virk explored in miniseries

A Hulu miniseries dramatized one of British Columbia’s most shocking crimes. ‘Under the Bridge’ details the 1997 murder of Saanich teen Reena Virk and is based on the book of the same name.