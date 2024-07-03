Menu

Crime

85-year-old man could face charges for intentionally running down teens: Abbotsford police

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 7:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '2 teens hospitalized after being run down by driver'
2 teens hospitalized after being run down by driver
Abbotsford police say they're investigating an incident where two teens were run down as an apparent deliberate act. The disturbing incident was captured on video. Alissa Thibault reports – Feb 15, 2024
WARNING: Some details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The driver in what the police are calling intentional running down of two Abbotsford teens could face criminal charges.

On Feb. 14, a homeowner’s camera caught a car racing toward a group of three teens on Carlsrue Avenue before hitting two of them, followed by screaming.

The video also showed a man being led away from the scene by paramedics and a police officer.

The teens were taken to the hospital in serious condition but later released.

“The victims, obviously, were very shaken up at the onset of this investigation, onset of this case,” Const. Art Stele with the Abbotsford Police Department said.

“Understandably, it was alleged that they were engaged in some kind of Nikky Nikky Nine Doors. However, it is fair to say overreaction to this is what raised a lot of eyebrows in the community, raised concerns about the safety in this quiet residential neighborhood.”

Abbotsford police are recommending two charges to Crown Counsel against the 85-year-old driver – one count of assault with a weapon and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Stele also confirmed the man’s driver’s license was suspended after the incident and his vehicle was seized.

Click to play video: 'Two pedestrians struck in Abbotsford on Valentine’s Day'
Two pedestrians struck in Abbotsford on Valentine’s Day
Some residents in the area question why recommending charges to Crown Counsel took so long, especially with strong video evidence.

“Like I know that kind of thing takes time but five months?” neighbour Calvin Griffin said. “That seems like a little bit too long. That seems like an unnecessary delay.”

However, Stele said these investigations take time to cover all ground.

“When we do receive evidence such as this footage that was played, we have to ensure that although being very telling, (it) is handled correctly and that there is no influence from other conflicting evidence,” Stele continued.

“When we do present this in court, long story we need to make sure all our T’s are crossed (and) I’s are dotted even though we do have some pretty convincing or evidence footage of the event.”

