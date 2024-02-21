Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Canada

‘Amazing’: B.C. woman captures video of bobcat and cougar tussle in tree

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 2:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bobcat and cougar tussle in Chilliwack tree'
Bobcat and cougar tussle in Chilliwack tree
A Chilliwack woman has some incredible video of a wildlife encounter between a bobcat and a cougar. Tammy Jordan captured the two cats high in a tree in her yard on Friday afternoon.
A B.C. woman captured some incredible video of a wildlife encounter between a bobcat and a cougar recently.

Tammy Jordan from Chilliwack saw the two big cats high up in a tree in her yard last Friday afternoon.

Jordan told Global News she first saw the tree moving and then after a few minutes, the bobcat came into view.

She grabbed some binoculars and eventually saw the cougar a few branches down.

Jordan said she could hear growling from both of the cats.

“The bobcat, every time the cougar would go up the tree, the bobcat would go to the tip top of the tree,” Jordan said.

“It shouldn’t have been able to hold its weight. And then the crows were diving the poor bobcat.”

Jordan said some of her neighbours have seen bobcats but she never had before.

“It was amazing,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Kamloops man captures close encounter with bobcat'
Kamloops man captures close encounter with bobcat

Jordan added that the encounter went on for about 45 minutes between the two cats but she believes that once it got dark the cougar finally left and that allowed the bobcat to get away.

