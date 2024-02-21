‘Amazing’: B.C. woman captures video of bobcat and cougar tussle in tree

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. woman captured some incredible video of a wildlife encounter between a bobcat and a cougar recently.

Tammy Jordan from Chilliwack saw the two big cats high up in a tree in her yard last Friday afternoon.

Jordan told Global News she first saw the tree moving and then after a few minutes, the bobcat came into view.

She grabbed some binoculars and eventually saw the cougar a few branches down.

Jordan said she could hear growling from both of the cats.

“The bobcat, every time the cougar would go up the tree, the bobcat would go to the tip top of the tree,” Jordan said.

“It shouldn’t have been able to hold its weight. And then the crows were diving the poor bobcat.”

Jordan said some of her neighbours have seen bobcats but she never had before.

“It was amazing,” she said.

Jordan added that the encounter went on for about 45 minutes between the two cats but she believes that once it got dark the cougar finally left and that allowed the bobcat to get away.