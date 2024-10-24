Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Environment

Hobo Hot Springs destroyed and mayor says nearby resort to blame

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 24, 2024 9:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Harrison’s ‘Hobo Hot Springs’ destroyed'
Harrison’s ‘Hobo Hot Springs’ destroyed
Residents of the community of Harrison are outraged by the news a grass-roots hot springs pool has been filled in with rocks and dirt. Paul Johnson reports.
Residents of the community of Harrison, B.C., are angry with the destruction of a grassroots hot spring.

The locals had dubbed it Hobo Hot Springs, a spot not far from the Harrison Resort, where natural hot water percolated up from the ground.

Volunteers had built it up with rocks and logs and while the quality and temperature of the water fluctuated, many people enjoyed the chance for a free soak in the wilderness.

However, the pools have now been filled in with rocks and dirt, rendering them unusable.

Harrison’s mayor says the Harrison Hot Springs resort is responsible for shutting down the pools.

“I’ve used these hot springs before,” Mayor Fred Talen said.

“I’ve been here on rainy nights and snowy nights. I’ve used them.

“I need to have a conversation with the manager of the resort and I have one scheduled next week. I’d like to talk about this and a number of other things.”

Global News reached out to the Harrison Hot Springs Resort for comment but had not received a response by deadline.

Click to play video: 'Harrison Hot Springs Mayor Ed Wood resigns'
Harrison Hot Springs Mayor Ed Wood resigns
