Video captures moment Air Canada plane struck by lightning

Video shared with Global News captures the moment an Air Canada plane was struck by lightning.

The flight was leaving Vancouver International Airport on Sunday night, just before 7:30 p.m., when it was struck during a rare winter thunderstorm.

The large blue flash can be seen at the back of the plane during the moment of contact.

Air Canada confirmed to Global News that the Boeing 777 aircraft, bound for London, England, flew to its destination and landed safely.

Generally, aircraft are built to withstand these huge bolts of electricity.

“All aircraft are taken offline to be examined fully by aircraft engineers following any such events,” Air Canada said.

It is unclear if the passengers or crew knew the plane had been struck.

Upon arrival at London Heathrow, it was confirmed the aircraft had been struck, Air Canada said in a statement.

The plane underwent an inspection and it has since resumed service.

According to the National Weather Service, passenger planes are hit by lightning an average of one to two times a year.

The presence of the aircraft in a storm helps initiate the lightning strike.

However, it is rare to capture the lightning strike on camera.