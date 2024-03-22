Richmond resident wins $58M in first-ever Gold Ball Jackpot 6/49

A person in Richmond has won the first-ever Gold Ball Jackpot prize in B.C., taking home a whopping $58 million.
The BC Lottery Corporation said it will be revealing the identity of the lucky winner at a press conference later Friday.
For the Gold Ball Jackpot, the prize starts at $10 million and rises by $2 million every draw until someone wins.
This $58 million prize is also the largest jackpot in B.C. won from a playnow.com online ticket.
The winning ticket was purchased for the March 6, 2024, draw.
In 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $120 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.
— More to come …
