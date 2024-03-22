Menu

Canada

Richmond resident wins $58M in first-ever Gold Ball Jackpot 6/49

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 1:16 pm
1 min read
A person in Richmond has won the first-ever Gold Ball Jackpot prize in B.C., taking home a whopping $58 million.

The BC Lottery Corporation said it will be revealing the identity of the lucky winner at a press conference later Friday.

For the Gold Ball Jackpot, the prize starts at $10 million and rises by $2 million every draw until someone wins.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
This $58 million prize is also the largest jackpot in B.C. won from a playnow.com online ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased for the March 6, 2024, draw.

In 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $120 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

— More to come …

