Environment

B.C. sailors found dead in lifeboat off coast of Nova Scotia

By Amy Judd & Troy Charles Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 5:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 B.C. sailors found dead in Nova Scotia'
2 B.C. sailors found dead in Nova Scotia
WATCH: Two people from B.C. have been found dead in a boat that washed ashore in Nova Scotia. RCMP say a 10-foot inflatable was discovered on Sable Island Wednesday afternoon. On board were the bodies of a 70-year old man and 60-year old woman both from B.C.
It has been a tragic end for a B.C. couple who set off on a sailing adventure last month across the Atlantic.

Brett Clibbery and Sarah Packwood set off from Halifax on June 11 en route to the Azores, a Portuguese territory in the mid-Atlantic.

They were reported missing on June 18.

A 10-foot inflatable boat with two bodies on board was discovered washed ashore on Sable Island, N.S., on Wednesday afternoon.

“The vessel contained two bodies,” said Guillaume Tremblay, public information officer for the Halifax RCMP regional detachment.

“At this time, it’s believed that it’s the remains of two sailors, both from British Columbia, a man who was 70 years old and a woman, 60 years old.”

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is working to confirm the identities of the people but numerous posts on the couple’s Facebook page are sending condolences to the family.

“It’s (a) very unforgiving environment, especially this time of year,” Tremblay said of the Nova Scotia coast.

“Changes in temperatures, there could be high waves, it could be a lot of sun or a lot of storms. Right? So if you’ve been out in the ocean for a number of days, in a life raft, the elements are certainly abusing those remains.”

