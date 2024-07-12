B.C. sailors found dead in lifeboat off coast of Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

It has been a tragic end for a B.C. couple who set off on a sailing adventure last month across the Atlantic.

Brett Clibbery and Sarah Packwood set off from Halifax on June 11 en route to the Azores, a Portuguese territory in the mid-Atlantic.

They were reported missing on June 18.

A 10-foot inflatable boat with two bodies on board was discovered washed ashore on Sable Island, N.S., on Wednesday afternoon.

“The vessel contained two bodies,” said Guillaume Tremblay, public information officer for the Halifax RCMP regional detachment.

“At this time, it’s believed that it’s the remains of two sailors, both from British Columbia, a man who was 70 years old and a woman, 60 years old.”

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is working to confirm the identities of the people but numerous posts on the couple’s Facebook page are sending condolences to the family.

“It’s (a) very unforgiving environment, especially this time of year,” Tremblay said of the Nova Scotia coast.

“Changes in temperatures, there could be high waves, it could be a lot of sun or a lot of storms. Right? So if you’ve been out in the ocean for a number of days, in a life raft, the elements are certainly abusing those remains.”