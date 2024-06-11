‘Caution for the westbound boat’: New audio released from Vancouver float plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

New audio has been released from the Vancouver float plane crash in Coal Harbour on Saturday.

Harbour Air 5209 was preparing for takeoff when the unexpected happened.

The audio between the pilot and the control tower outlines what happens in the moment leading up to the collision.

Pilot: “Ready for northwest if you have enough time.”

At that moment, a boat, which had just entered the flight takeoff area known as alpha, caught the attention of the control tower.

Control Tower: “Caution for the westbound boat in northern alpha, take off northwest at your discretion.”

The pilot can be heard saying “check remarks”, which is a way of acknowledging the message has been received over the radio before colliding with the vessel.

The Transportation Safety Board will investigate the moments before the collision but experts say visibility in a float plane during takeoff can be limited.

Former investigator Bill Yearwood told Global News it appears as if neither party could see the other.

“During the takeoff of a float plane, the visibility can be restricted somewhat in the initial stages of the takeoff procedure,” Yearwood said.

“As the aircraft gets up on the step, the visibility improves. But then at the same time, as you get closer to the object, it’s falling lower and your line of vision as you’re able to see lower.”

After the crash, the audio from Harbour Tower switches to another controller.

She can be heard trying to direct dozens of flights in the area.

Control Tower: “There are people, sorry. Express 309 cleared westbound, False Creek 2000, there is traffic.”

After a pilot appears to spot rescue crews on the scene of the collision, the control tower responds.

Control Tower: “Yeah, we’re on the phone with everybody right now, and if you want to land elsewhere or go to YVR, that is possible.”

The audio will likely form part of the Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the crash, which left two people on board the boat seriously injured.