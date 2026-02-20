Eric Dane death: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ stars, friends share condolences

Following the death of Eric Dane, many of former co-stars, including Patrick Dempsey, Alyssa Milano and Nina Dobrev, shared heartfelt tributes remembering the late actor.

Dane, the celebrated actor best known for his roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria and who later in life became an advocate for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) awareness, died Thursday at the age of 53.

His representatives said Dane died from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, less than a year after he announced his diagnosis.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” said a statement that requested privacy for his family.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

Dane developed a devoted fanbase when his big break arrived in the mid-2000s: He was cast as Dr. Mark Sloan, also known as “McSteamy,” on the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, a role he would play from 2006 until 2012 and reprise in 2021. In 2019, he did a complete 180-degree turn from the charming McSteamy and became the troubled Cal Jacobs in HBO’s provocative drama Euphoria, a role he continued up until his death.

Dane’s Grey’s Anatomy co-star Dempsey shared details about working with the late actor after news of his death spread.

Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek Shepherd (a.k.a. “McDreamy”) on the medical drama, spoke about how he felt once he heard the news during an appearance on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Friday.

“It’s hard to put into words. I feel really so sad for his children,” Dempsey said. “I was corresponding with him, we were texting, so I spoke to him about a week ago and some friends of ours went in to see him and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak.”

“He was bedridden and it was very hard for him to swallow, so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly,” he continued. “He was the funniest man. He was such a joy to work with and I want to just remember him in that spirit because any time he was on set, he brought so much fun to it.”

“He had a great sense of humour. He was easy to work with, we got along instantly,” Dempsey added. “First scene was him, in all his glory, coming out of the bathroom with the towel on looking amazing, making you feel completely out of shape and insignificant.”

Dempsey said there was “never really any competition” between the two on the set of the show.

“There was just this wonderful mutual respect. He’s wickedly intelligent, and I’m always going to remember those moments of fun that we had together and celebrate the joy that he did bring to people’s lives, and the real loss is for us, who don’t have them anymore,” he shared.

View image in full screen (L-R:) Kevin McKidd, Patrick Dempsey, Eric Dane, ‘Life During Wartime’, (Season 5, aired Oct. 30, 2008), 2005. Eric McCandless / © ABC / Everett Collection

Dempsey said Dane “did an incredible job at bringing awareness” to ALS.

“Those remaining days… it just reminds us that we all have to celebrate every day like it’s our last day. It’s something that we have to remember and certainly in a world where there is just so much crisis and there is so much tragedy that we really need to be grateful for every moment that we have,” he said.

Kevin McKidd, who portrayed Dr. Owen Hunt in Grey’s Anatomy, shared a photo of Dane on his Instagram stories, writing, “Rest in Peace Buddy.”

Kim Raver, who played Dr. Teddy Altman, shared a photo of her and Dane on Instagram.

“Eric was a light. You’d see it effortlessly shine from him on the set of Grey’s as well as when he was with Rebecca and the girls. During filming he’d get this twinkle in his eye and with a mischievous look, he would deliver with perfect comedic timing, a line of dialogue that would floor you! You will be missed,” she wrote.

James Pickens Jr., who worked with Dane on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Richard Webber, took to his Instagram stories, writing, “Rest in Peace.”

Sarah Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner, wrote, “Rest in peace,” followed by three crying emojis on her Instagram stories.

ABC and 20th Television released a joint statement on Dane’s death: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Eric Dane. His remarkable talent and unforgettable presence on Grey’s Anatomy left a lasting impact on audiences around the world, and his courage and grace during his battle with ALS inspired so many. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and colleagues, as well as the many fans whose lives were touched by his work.”

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson paid tribute to Dane, who played the father of Jacob Elordi’s Nate Jacobs on the hit series.

“I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing,” Levinson said in a statement to Variety.

The official Instagram account for Euphoria wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the news of Eric Dane’s passing. He was incredibly talented and HBO was fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of Euphoria. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Milano, who worked with Dane on Charmed, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing, “I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective. He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard.”

“And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca, everything in him softened. He carried them with him even in rooms where they weren’t present. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names. A breathtakingly beautiful family,” she continued.

Milano said Dane convinced her to get a pixie cut and her nose piercing.

“He also was with me on the walk when we found Lucy, my beloved rescue chihuahua. He called me ‘Milano,’ as if it was the only part of my name that mattered. My heart is with the people who were lucky enough to be his home,” she concluded.

Ashton Kutcher wrote on X, “The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS.”

The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS. pic.twitter.com/00TtwmQHAK — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 20, 2026

Actor Selma Blair shared a clip of her and Dane on the 1999 sitcom Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane on her Instagram stories, writing, “I love you. And yours.”

Dobrev, who starred alongside Dane in 2022’s Redeeming Love, said she was “heartbroken to hear about the passing of Eric.”

“He was warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did. He led with kindness and made everyone on our set feel seen,” she wrote. “ALS is a cruel and unforgiving disease. May his memory inspire more research, awareness, and progress toward a cure. He will be deeply missed. Sending love and heartfelt condolences to his family.”

View image in full screen A screenshot of Nina Dobrev’s Instagram Stories. @Nina / Instagram

Maria Shriver said Dane was “so heroic the way he handled” his ALS diagnosis in a post on X.

“He used his voice to let the world know what it was like living with ALS. I was honored he chose my publishing imprint to publish his memoir. He told me he wanted his family to know how much he loved them, and he wanted to leave them a story they could be proud of. My love goes out to his family, and to all those battling this cruel disease, as well as all those caring for somone (sic) battling it,” she wrote.

“Godspeed, Eric. It was an honor to know you, and we will honor your story.”

I’m heartbroken by this devastating news about Eric Dane. What a tragedy. He was so heroic the way he handled his diagnosis. He used his voice to let the world know what it was like living with ALS. I was honored he chose my publishing imprint to publish his memoir. He told me… pic.twitter.com/0A61G2uVcd — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 20, 2026

Rhona Mitra, who played Dr. Rachel Scott on The Last Ship, shared a tribute to her former co-star on Instagram, writing, “25 years ago there was a vulnerable skinny kid just like the rest of us… What did they do to you, O Captain, my captain… What did they do…..’

“We all loved you so very much but man, you did not make it easy. I hope your daughters remember the kind and awkward boy I once knew. The one so very few truly got to know. The one that literally scooped me up and saved me when I was lost and out to sea.. forever grateful for that boy,” she wrote.

John Stamos shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, “RIP, Buddy. Me and @realericdane played brothers years ago in a beautiful movie called, Wedding Wars. Good guy. Too soon, Xo J.”

Martin Lawrence said that his condolences go out to Dane’s family.

“I can tell you firsthand — solid brotha, true professional, and brought that presence every single time. Much love,” he wrote on Instagram, adding #BadBoysFamilyForLife.

ALS progressively destroys the nerve cells and connections needed to walk, talk and breathe. The disease often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg, trouble swallowing or slurred speech, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms of ALS vary from person to person and depend on which nerve cells are affected, the Mayo Clinic states. ALS generally begins with muscle weakness that gets worse over time.

Symptoms might include trouble walking or carrying out usual daily activities, tripping and falling, weakness in the legs, feet or ankles, hand weakness and thinking or behavioural changes.

There is currently no cure for the fatal disease, and people usually live three to five years after their diagnosis, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. However, some patients can live for decades with the disease.

Approximately 1,000 Canadians are diagnosed with ALS every year, according to ALS Canada. Four thousand are currently living with the disease.

— With files from The Associated Press