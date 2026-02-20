Board of Metro Vancouver’s CAO tight-lipped about status, cost of ‘leak’ investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Chief Administrative Officer of Metro Vancouver has spoken for the first time since Global News broke the story about chaos in the organization’s leadership.

The Board of Metro Vancouver then claimed it was launching an investigation into the “leaked” information and might even hire a private investigator.

Jerry Dobrovolny was at Friday’s Vancouver Board of Trade meeting and said that it shouldn’t be phrased as a leak.

“You know, laws may have been broken, and so that’s what we’re looking at,” he said.

Dobrovolny said he couldn’t comment on a private investigator and that it was “driven by the board.”

Dobrovolny refused to say how much taxpayer money might be used to hunt for an alleged whistleblower. However, he claimed “transparency” about who’s running the organization has been expensive.

“So I think taxpayers should be concerned about the laws being followed, rules being followed,” he added.

“I think that’s important. And there’s been considerable cost, hundreds of thousands of dollars of cost to the organization as a result.”

When asked to explain how a “leak” of information might have cost the organization, Dobrovolny said he would not explain it at this point.

Dobrovolny failed to mention that his suspension of Chief Financial Officer Harji Varn overstepped his authority, setting in motion a series of costly problems.

“Let’s be clear about transparency,” he said on Friday.

“We did a governance review. And Deloitte, who did the governance review, said that Metro is one of the most transparent organizations that it works with. Our information is posted and it is available. And I really wish organizations would use the information that’s available.”

Metro Vancouver has since emailed Global News to say that, “The amount stated by our CAO today was speculative.”