1 comment

  1. Shayne
    February 20, 2026 at 2:30 pm

    Eby is irrelevant in Tariff discussions.

Politics

B.C. Premier David Eby to respond to Trump Supreme Court tariff ruling

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 20, 2026 2:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s global tariffs'
Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s global tariffs
The Supreme Court has ruled against U.S. President Donald Trump, striking down his far-reaching global tariffs. The justices voted six to three that the president overstepped his authority when he used emergency powers to impose broad tariffs on goods from around the world, including Canada.
B.C.’s Premier David Eby is set to speak at 12:45 p.m. PST on Friday to respond to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Trump overstepped his presidential authority by imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico and other countries under emergency powers, striking down a central economic and diplomatic strategy that has upended global trade.

A majority of the justices sided with lower courts that had found Trump improperly used tariffs to respond to national emergencies he declared over fentanyl trafficking in North America and international trade deficits, the latter of which led to so-called “reciprocal” tariffs against dozens of nations.

The law Trump used to exercise that authority, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEPPA), “does not authorize the President to impose tariffs,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

Click to play video: 'B.C. reaction to tariff deal with China'
B.C. reaction to tariff deal with China
Trending Now

Eby has always been very vocal against Trump’s tariffs and the impact on B.C.’s economy.

“We are not going to accept these continual threats, this continued uncertainty. We are going to stand up for Canadians. This is unacceptable,” Eby said last March.

Trump can still impose tariffs under other authorities, including a national security clause known as Section 232 that targets specific industries rather than countries. Those tariffs on goods, including steel, lumber and automobiles, remain in place.

This story will be updated following Eby’s press conference on Friday afternoon.

— With files from Global News’ Sean Boynton and Ariel Rabinovitch

