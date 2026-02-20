B.C. Premier David Eby to respond to Trump Supreme Court tariff ruling

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s Premier David Eby is set to speak at 12:45 p.m. PST on Friday to respond to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Trump overstepped his presidential authority by imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico and other countries under emergency powers, striking down a central economic and diplomatic strategy that has upended global trade.

A majority of the justices sided with lower courts that had found Trump improperly used tariffs to respond to national emergencies he declared over fentanyl trafficking in North America and international trade deficits, the latter of which led to so-called “reciprocal” tariffs against dozens of nations.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The law Trump used to exercise that authority, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEPPA), “does not authorize the President to impose tariffs,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 B.C. reaction to tariff deal with China

Eby has always been very vocal against Trump’s tariffs and the impact on B.C.’s economy.

“We are not going to accept these continual threats, this continued uncertainty. We are going to stand up for Canadians. This is unacceptable,” Eby said last March.

Trump can still impose tariffs under other authorities, including a national security clause known as Section 232 that targets specific industries rather than countries. Those tariffs on goods, including steel, lumber and automobiles, remain in place.

This story will be updated following Eby’s press conference on Friday afternoon.

— With files from Global News’ Sean Boynton and Ariel Rabinovitch