Brampton considers embedding LED lights in roads to increase safety

A Brampton, Ont., city councillor said the Ford government’s controversial ban on automated speed cameras resulted in speeding nearly doubling and an urgent need for a solution, which may be coming in the form of an illuminating method used in other municipalities —which they expect the province to pay for.

Coun. Rowena Santos said her city’s community safety zones are more vulnerable than ever, after Premier Doug Ford’s change of heart saw speed cameras torn out late last year. She’s looking to an option which has seen positive results in other cities, including Montreal suburb Candiac: LED lights which are embedded in the asphalt to warn drivers they’re going too fast.

Last year, Toronto-based DNG Group visited Brampton, making its pitch for the installations. Technical lead Nick Tharrenos said the lights only take about three days to install, so they wouldn’t interrupt traffic for too long if the work occurs over a weekend.

He also told Global News that the company had installed the lighting on crosswalks in Scandinavian countries, so they’ve proven they can last a tough winter complete with snow plows.

More importantly, Tharrenos pointed to the success the LED lighting has had in slowing drivers down. DNG Group’s lights also come with sensors that can detect motorist speeds within the grid they’ve been installed. Tharrenos said other illuminated crosswalks where they operate have shown drivers dropping their speeds 60-70 per cent.

If installed around a Brampton school zone, he told Global News that drivers would be given visual cues via green lights if they are travelling the correct speed.

“If the car speed exceeds a certain limit that’s programmed, they would flash amber to let them know that some action needs to be taken,” he said.

But there is a matter of cost and Brampton has 185 community safety zones to consider. At this week’s city council meeting, Public Works and Engineering Commissioner Peter Pilateris told councillors the rough estimate for installations could range from $60,000 to $160,000 at any particular location.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said if the city proceeds with the pilot, it’s likely the province’s fund set up to compensate municipalities for their speed cameras could likely foot the bill.

Santos agrees and said she expects Premier Doug Ford to make good on his promise to make cities whole for road safety measures he insists will be more effective than speed cameras.

“If you don’t want to use speed cameras and we’re going to be implementing other traffic-calming measures, we might as well be up to date and catch up to other municipalities are doing around the world are doing to keep their residents safe,” Santos said.

Council is currently waiting for a staff report due in a couple of months. If council proceeds with the pilot, Santos said she wants to see a school zone lit up in time for this fall’s return to school.