Virginia Giuffre’s family responds to Andrew arrest: ‘He was never a prince’

Send this page to someone via email

Relatives of the late Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most outspoken victims, thanked British authorities Thursday after the former Prince Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday for suspected misconduct while in public office.

Giuffre said she was forced by the convicted sex offender and his aide, Ghislaine Maxwell — who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking offences — to have sex with the disgraced royal when she was a teenager.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (his public name once he was stripped of his royal titles by his brother, King Charles III) has consistently denied Giuffre’s accusations.

“At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty,” Giuffre’s siblings said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the U.K.’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation, and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor,” Sky and Amanda Roberts and Danny and Lanette Wilson said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025, shortly before the publication of her memoir, Nobody’s Girl. She was 41.

She alleged that Mountbatten-Windsor sexually assaulted her while she was underage.

View image in full screen A photo showing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Virginia Giuffre together. U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals

Giuffre publicly shared her experiences in interviews and lawsuits for more than 16 years before her death, and said the book enabled her to tell her story “in a way that provides context where it has been sorely lacking.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a 2021 lawsuit filed in New York, Giuffre said the alleged assault by Mountbatten-Windsor was organized by Epstein, who she claimed trafficked her to the former prince on several occasions.

Mountbatten-Windsor denied the allegations but reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022.

Earlier this month, Thames Valley Police confirmed they were examining claims that Mountbatten-Windsor shared trade secrets with Epstein in 2010.

The department had previously said it was evaluating allegations that Epstein flew a young woman to the U.K. to have sex with Andrew the same year.

In a statement, King Charles expressed “his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.”

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” the palace continued.

On Thursday, Thames Valley Police said a man in his 60s from Norfolk, in eastern England, was arrested and remained in custody.

The force, which covers areas west of London, including Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, did not identify the suspect — in line with standard procedures in Britain — but pointed to the statement when asked to confirm if Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Mountbatten-Windsor moved to King Charles’ estate in Norfolk after he was evicted from his longtime home near Windsor Castle earlier this month.

After the arrest, the King said the law must take its course in the investigation of his brother.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation,” he said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.