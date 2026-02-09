Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

King Charles breaks silence on Andrew, will ‘support’ police in Epstein probe

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted February 9, 2026 4:21 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Epstein files: Prince William, Kate “deeply concerned” about Prince Andrew revelations'
Epstein files: Prince William, Kate “deeply concerned” about Prince Andrew revelations
RELATED: Prince William, Kate "deeply concerned" about Prince Andrew revelations.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

King Charles III has said he will “support” U.K. police in examining claims that his brother, former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, shared confidential information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Monday.

“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” the palace said.

Click to play video: 'Prince Andrew is now Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after being stripped of royal titles'
Prince Andrew is now Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after being stripped of royal titles

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect,”  it continued.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement came after Thames Valley Police, which serves three counties in southeast England, including where Mountbatten-Windsor once lived, said on Monday that it was “assessing” reports that the former prince had sent trade secrets to Epstein in 2010.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The department said previously that it was evaluating allegations that Epstein flew a young woman to the U.K. to have sex with Andrew the same year.

Earlier Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales released their own brief statement, saying they have been “deeply concerned” by recent revelations.

Trending Now

A spokesperson said Prince William and Princess Catherine were “focused on the victims” following the release of new information regarding the former prince and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew is also accused of having sexual relations with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most outspoken victims — who died by suicide last April — when she was 17 years old, which he has denied.

The former prince had a well-documented friendship with the late New York financier, which came under renewed scrutiny last September ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump‘s visit with King Charles, when a series of images of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Andrew were projected onto the external walls of Windsor Castle.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal titles by the King last year and removed from his royal residence over his alleged involvement with Epstein.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices