King Charles breaks silence on Andrew, will ‘support’ police in Epstein probe

King Charles III has said he will “support” U.K. police in examining claims that his brother, former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, shared confidential information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Monday.

“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” the palace said.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” it continued.

The statement came after Thames Valley Police, which serves three counties in southeast England, including where Mountbatten-Windsor once lived, said on Monday that it was “assessing” reports that the former prince had sent trade secrets to Epstein in 2010.

The department said previously that it was evaluating allegations that Epstein flew a young woman to the U.K. to have sex with Andrew the same year.

Earlier Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales released their own brief statement, saying they have been “deeply concerned” by recent revelations.

A spokesperson said Prince William and Princess Catherine were “focused on the victims” following the release of new information regarding the former prince and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew is also accused of having sexual relations with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most outspoken victims — who died by suicide last April — when she was 17 years old, which he has denied.

The former prince had a well-documented friendship with the late New York financier, which came under renewed scrutiny last September ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump‘s visit with King Charles, when a series of images of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Andrew were projected onto the external walls of Windsor Castle.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal titles by the King last year and removed from his royal residence over his alleged involvement with Epstein.

— With files from the Associated Press