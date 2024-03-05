No injuries after train smashes into motorhome in Langley, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The occupants of a motorhome stalled on a rail crossing in Langley, B.C., escaped with their lives in a terrifying collision caught on camera Tuesday.

The crash happened before 11 a.m., along the 9900 block of 201 Street in the Township of Langley.

Langley RCMP said the vehicle had broken down on the tracks before being struck by the train.

Video of the incident shows the motorhome stuck on the CN main line crossing near the Golden Ears Bridge.

The driver of the vehicle can be seen escaping as the train sounds its horn just before colliding with the motorhome.

RCMP said the driver and the vehicle’s occupants were all able to exit the motorhome uninjured before the collision.

CN Rail told Global News it was supporting Langley RCMP in the investigation.