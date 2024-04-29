Menu

Crime

Man arrested in deadly White Rock Promenade stabbing that shocked community

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 7:51 pm
2 min read
Police continue search for suspect in deadly White Rock stabbing
Days after a deadly stabbing in White Rock, no arrests have been made. As Rumina Daya reports, police say they have multiple videos of the area that could possibly show a suspect, but the footage is not being made public for now.
Homicide investigators have arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing in White Rock last week.

Kulwinder Singh Sohi was attacked shortly after 9 p.m. on April 23 on the community’s popular beach promenade.

In a media release Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said officers supported by the Integrated Emergency Response Team had arrested a 28-year-old Surrey man in relation to the death.

“This remains a very active investigation,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said. “We recognize the public’s concern for safety and want to provide updates as soon as possible.”

Family and friends have identified the fatal stabbing victim as Kulwinder Sohi. View image in full screen
Family and friends have identified the fatal stabbing victim as Kulwinder Sohi. Submitted
White Rock beach businesses take hit as stabbings keep customers away
Sohi, a 26-year-old Red Seal plumber, was stabbed just 48 hours after another man was stabbed in the neck in the same part of White Rock.

The suspects in both cases had similar descriptions, but police have not formally connected the two.

The initial attack left Jadinder Singh, who had come to Canada just months earlier, with a serious stab wound in the neck.

Singh had been sitting on a bench with his wife at the time.

“They are traumatized, both of them. Not doing good at all. The wife had a mental breakdown this morning, she cried and cried, thinking this could have been very well him,” a family friend who asked to be identified only as Punam told Global News last week.

“It’s very hard explaining to them that this is the country we are so proud of, and we think of as a very safe country and a very safe city and a very safe province.”

The attacks rattled the quiet beachfront community, with locals expressing fear for their safety and businesses reporting sales drying up as visitors avoided the promenade.

Police are still looking for witnesses and video from the promenade, east of the pier near the parking lot adjacent to the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles (Pa-Kwach-Tun) Memorial Plaza or driving on Marine Drive on April 23, 2024, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

White Rock stabbing victim’s relative says family traumatized
