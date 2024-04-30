London Drugs stores in Western Canada remain closed, cybersecurity incident confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

London Drugs stores across Western Canada remained closed on Tuesday and the company said it has now discovered it was the victim of a “cybersecurity incident.”

Stores will remain closed until further notice while the investigation continues, according to a statement from the company.

“London Drugs is currently working with leading third-party cybersecurity experts to bring our operations back online in a safe and secure manner,” the statement reads.

“Our investigation is currently assessing the extent to which any data has been compromised in the incident.”

Stores were abruptly closed Sunday due to security concerns and are only providing urgent pharmacy care for customers.

The company said if any customer’s personal information was impacted, it would notify those people individually.

In addition, all phone lines remained down on Tuesday with no timeline for restoration.

“In the interim, pharmacy staff are on-site at all London Drugs locations to support customers with urgent pharmacy needs,” the company said in a statement.

“We advise customers to visit their local store in-person during regular business hours for immediate support and until the phone lines are back in service.”