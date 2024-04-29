Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. secures 8 new middle-income housing sites for BC Builds program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2024 9:38 pm
1 min read
British Columbia has added eight new sites to its list of BC Builds properties, where public land owned by the province, non-profits or community groups can be used to build middle-class housing. Houses are seen on a hill in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
British Columbia has added eight new sites to its list of BC Builds properties, where public land owned by the province, non-profits or community groups can be used to build middle-class housing. Houses are seen on a hill in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia has secured eight new sites for its BC Builds program, in which land owned by the province, non-profits or community groups is pre-zoned to build middle-income rental housing.

The new sites include three in the Township of Langley, one each in Kelowna and Kamloops, as well as properties in Sooke and Chemainus on Vancouver Island and Elkford in East Kootenay region.

Click to play video: '‘Critical segment of our workforce is struggling to find housing’: B.C.’s housing minister'
‘Critical segment of our workforce is struggling to find housing’: B.C.’s housing minister

The province says it is now seeking proposals for all eight sites to “fast-track” rental homes, as BC Builds backs the projects with low-cost financing.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Premier David Eby says the program’s continued growth is needed because “handing over” the market to speculators and investors isn’t “the way forward.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The province says the plan is for BC Builds projects to go from “concept to construction” within 12 to 18 months after the sites are identified, and there are already four other sites in place in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Duncan and Gibsons.

The total of 12 sites are estimated to deliver about 524 homes, and B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says communities wanting to partner with the province on similar projects should contact his ministry immediately.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices