Canada

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2024 10:33 am
1 min read
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has asked the federal government to put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids.

Ford has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking the federal government to review the Health Canada-approved safe supply sites across the country.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The letter comes a day after the provincial health minister and solicitor general wrote to Toronto Public Health telling it to drop its application to decriminalize illegal drug possession for personal use.

Opioids have torn through the country over the past decade leaving thousands dead every year.

Trending Now

Ontario’s chief coroner has found fentanyl in the vast majority of opioid overdose deaths, often found in a dangerous cocktail with benzodiazepines and, lately, with xylazine, a tranquillizer used by veterinarians on animals.

The province’s position is at odds with Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore, who has called for expansion of safe supply as one tool to deal with the opioid crisis.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

