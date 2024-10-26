SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan smashes early voting records as leaders make final election pitch

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 26, 2024 6:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan election: How much appetite do voters have for change?'
Saskatchewan election: How much appetite do voters have for change?
Voters in Saskatchewan will head to the polls on Monday to decide who will lead their province for the next four years. Saskatchewan’s Conservative Party has been in power for 17 years and is facing opposition in cities. Heather Yourex-West hit the road to gauge the appetite for change.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewanians continue to turn out in record numbers for early voting, with the province in the home stretch for its provincial election.

Saturday was the last day to vote early in the province, with polls open to 7 p.m.

According to fresh data from Elections Saskatchewan, the province has already smashed early voting records.

More than 223,000 people cast an early ballot in the first four days of advance polling, topping the record 184,742 people who voted early in the 2020 election.

Click to play video: 'The fight to defeat the political leaders'
The fight to defeat the political leaders

The high early turnout comes as conflicting polls suggest a photo finish in the race between Scott Moe’s incumbent Saskatchewan Party and Carla Beck’s NDP.

Story continues below advertisement

Polling by Mainstreet Research released on Friday put the NDP in the lead with 49 per cent compared to the Saskatchewan Party’s 45 per cent among decided voters. Cardinal Research, meanwhile, released polling Saturday that showed the Saskatchewan Party with a lead of 49 per cent compared to 43 per cent for the NDP.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Both Beck and Moe were on the campaign trail again on Saturday, making a final stop in Saskatoon ahead of official election day on Monday.

Beck appeared outside Royal University Hospital, where she was joined by members of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, where she referenced recent favourable polling.

“I know we’re going to have to knock every door and pull every vote but I am feeling optimistic,” she told supporters.

“I don’t think you should stake everything on any one poll, but when I see the momentum, when I see the response that we’re getting on the doorsteps, I’m very encouraged.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Party addresses healthcare platform in election campaign'
Saskatchewan Party addresses healthcare platform in election campaign

Moe, meanwhile, campaigned just a few kilometres away, joined by local candidates at Prairieland Park.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“What we’re focused on is forming a majority government, so that we can put forward the plan that we’re putting forward, before the people of Saskatchewan,” Moe said.

“We will aim and target to win that incumbent government by trying to win each and every one of the sixty-one (seats) that we have in the province of Saskatchewan.”

The two leaders have used the final days of the campaign to hammer home their competing pitches to voters.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck on election campaign'
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck on election campaign

Moe says voting for the NDP would lead to a declining economy, hospital and school closures and people leaving for other provinces, and that his party has a record of growing jobs. A re-elected Saskatchewan Party would strengthen the economy and put more money in people’s pockets, he says.

Beck says the province’s health-care system has suffered during Moe’s time as premier. She says streets are no longer safe and the province is near the bottom nationally in creating full-time jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

If elected, she says she will fix health care, provide more funding for schools and pause the gas tax for six months.

Polls are closed on Sunday, but will open provincewide on Monday at 9 a.m.

With files from Global’s Moosa Imran and the Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices