Edmonton police officer, woman injured during arrest after call of rocks thrown into traffic

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating an incident in which an Edmonton police officer and a woman were both injured on the north side Thursday morning.

Police responded just after 9:30 a.m. to reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles near 127th Avenue and 97th Street.

The Edmonton Police Service said when officers arrived on scene, they found a 38-year-old woman who they said appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

When one of the officers interacted with the woman, police said an altercation took place that led to both the officer and the woman being injured.

They were both taken to hospital by EMS.

EPS said the officer had non-life-threatening injuries and the woman suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police said charges are pending against the 38-year-old woman but did not specify what they could be.

Because injuries were sustained during an interaction with police, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been asked to look into the arrest.

No other details were released.