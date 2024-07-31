Human remains found in search for Ontario woman police say was kidnapped

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they’ve found human remains while searching for an Ontario woman who was kidnapped last week.

In an update Wednesday, the force said it had found the remains in Kirkfield near Kawartha Lakes on Monday while searching for Ying Zhang.

“Investigators are awaiting positive identification from the Office of the Chief Coroner. The investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Zhang was last seen on July 25 at roughly 10:40 a.m. in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Steelcase Road in Markham.

On Monday, York Regional Police police were on scene at the HoliBalance Wellness Centre inside the Chelsea Square commercial plaza looking for evidence about her disappearance.

A lawyer who works in the building told Global News Monday they heard screaming coming from the wellness centre on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Ying Zhang has been missing since July 25. York Regional Police photo

Zhang’s family reported the 57-year-old woman as missing after she failed to return home from her work last Thursday. According to investigators, Zhang was last seen at the wellness centre.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This is out of character for her and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are being treated as suspicious,” YRP wrote in a news release.

In an update Monday, police said they charged Changlin Yang, 26, of East Gwillimbury with kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

“A white Ford van was seen in the area and a suspect was seen with a large, green wheeled bin near the van at the time of Zhang’s disappearance,” police said.

“There is information that the suspect vehicle travelled to the Village of Kirkfield, in the City of Kawartha Lakes, on the afternoon of July 25.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen York Regional Police say this white van was involved in the alleged kidnapping of Ying Zhang. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. York Regional Police photo

Police said Zhang is 5’7″ with a medium build and straight, shoulder-length, black and grey hair.

She was last seen wearing blue scrubs and a jade bracelet on her left hand.