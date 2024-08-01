Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid after human remains found in Ontario kidnapping case

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 11:08 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Police find human remains in search for missing Ontario woman'
Police find human remains in search for missing Ontario woman
WATCH - Police find human remains in search for missing Ontario woman
A man who was facing a kidnapping charge in connection with the “suspicious” disappearance of an Ontario woman has now been charged with second-degree murder.

York Regional Police upgraded the charges against the suspect on Thursday after human remains were discovered in Kirkfield, a village in the Kawartha Lakes, earlier this week during the search for Ying Zhang.

Zhang, 57, was last seen on July 25 at roughly 10:40 a.m. in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Steelcase Road in Markham. He family reported her as missing after she failed to return home from job at a wellness centre located in a commercial plaza.

A lawyer who works in the building told Global News on Monday that they heard screaming coming from the wellness centre on Thursday.

Const. James Dickson told reporters Wednesday police stopped their search for Zhang after finding the remains. Police were awaiting identification from the Office of the Chief Coroner, which has since confirmed the remains were Zhang’s.

Click to play video: 'YRP confirms human remains found during search for missing Markham woman'
YRP confirms human remains found during search for missing Markham woman

Dickson said the remains were found next to a roadway on Monday, and a green bin police were looking for was also found.

When Zhang was reported as missing, police described her disappearance as “suspicious.” She was last seen wearing blue scrubs and a jade bracelet on her left hand.

On Monday, police charged Changlin Yang, 26, of East Gwillimbury with kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault. His charges were upgraded to second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Dickson said officers are still investigating whether the two knew each other.

Click to play video: 'Investigation into missing Markham woman leads police to Kirkfield in Kawartha Lakes'
Investigation into missing Markham woman leads police to Kirkfield in Kawartha Lakes

Police were searching the area after receiving information that a white Ford van, which was seen near the time of Zhang’s disappearance, was spotted in Kirkfield.

Police had also been looking for a green bin that was near the van at the time she vanished.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact officers at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865.

— with files from Catherine McDonald

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

