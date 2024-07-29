Menu

Trending Now

Video link
Headline link
Crime

‘Out of character’: Police searching Ontario woman missing for 4 days

By Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 1:39 pm
Ying Zhang View image in full screen
York Regional Police on scene at 7225 Woodbine Ave. in Markham on Monday as officers investigate the disappearance of Ying Zhang. Catherine McDonald/Global News
The doorway of the HoliBalance Wellness Centre inside the Chelsea Square commercial building in Markham is behind crime tape as forensic investigators conduct a thorough exam looking for evidence about the disappearance of Ying Zhang.

York Regional Police say they were called to the building on Woodbine Avenue at Steelcase Road at approximately 5:30 pm on Thursday after receiving a missing person call. Zhang’s family reported the 57-year-old woman failed to return home from her work.

According to investigators, Zhang was last seen at the wellness centre at approximately 10:40 a.m. that day.

Ying Zhang
Ying Zhang has been missing since July 25. York Regional Police photo

Police and Zhang’s family say they are concerned for her well being.

“This is out of character for her and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are being treated as suspicious,” YRP wrote in a news release.

Police say Zhang is 5’7″ with a medium build and straight, shoulder-length, black and grey hair.

She was last seen wearing blue scrubs and a jade bracelet on her left hand. Investigators would like to hear from anyone in the area at the time and from anyone with information about this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or email at homicide@yrp.ca

