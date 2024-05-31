15 best graduation gifts for the classes of 2024

As it turns out, gifts for graduates–at any level–can be a bit of a divisive topic. Some parents prefer to not give gifts while others are itching to reward their child’s work. If you fall into the latter, here are 15 graduate gift ideas for the middle schooler, high schooler and college or university graduate in your life.
Middle school
If you haven’t had a kid go through high school yet, you may be surprised to learn that students very much carry laptops back and forth to school, often in place of regular textbooks. This lightweight, durable, and affordably priced laptop is perfect to get their high school career started.
Okay. Admittedly this gift may be more for you than your teen given you’re going to need all the help you can get to wake your new high schooler up in the morning. While this light gives your child a choice of the types of sunrise they’d like to get up to along with an assortment of sounds to pick from, it also has a sleep aid mode to help night owls shut those eyes.
If your preteen blows through their phone’s battery power regularly, this little power bank just plugs into a phone and packs big power but also isn’t awkward to hold as it’s super lightweight.
High school will bring a new set of pressures and deadlines and time on a drawing tablet may help your teen decompress. This tablet has a 10 x 6.25-inch working area and reviewers say it’s beginner-friendly.
Is your child a sentimentalist? This customizable scrapbook kit comes with metal coloured pencils, stickers, and drawing stencils to help your new middle school graduate memorialize their time before they head off to high school. It’s also a hefty 80 pages so there’s room for high school memories too!
High school
If you’ve got a jewelry fan, this sweet sentimental sterling silver set makes for a keepsake they’ll want to wear.
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones
Dorm life can get loud, no doubt about it, which means noise-canceling headphones would be a useful gift for the college or university-bound graduate. This set promises to reduce ambient noise by a healthy 90 percent and reviewers say they’re light to wear and have comfortable ear cups.
Prepare yourself. There’ll likely be tears on your grad’s part and yours once they open up this Dr. Seuss classic. You might want to even consider sneaking the copy over to a beloved teacher who can send your child off with a message written inside of the book.
College and university bring new deadline pressures and your graduate will thank you for saving them from running to the dining hall for some caffeine to fuel late-night sessions or early-morning exams.
More Recommendations
A bulletin board as a graduate gift? Not just any bulletin board. Make this your own by filling it with a collage of photos of their time in elementary, middle and high school years (we know you have those photos!) to give to them on their graduation day.
Post-secondary
Money, money, money is what your grad may be hinting makes a perfect grad gift. But rather than tucking bills into an envelope, tuck them into this unique wooden money holder.
A new stage in life can be stressful and affect sleep, though a weighted blanket might help encourage some much-needed zzzs. This blanket has a nice touch with its fleece option on one side and sherpa on the other.
Set your graduate off on a positive start with a vision board kit to help crystallize their goals in life.
Whether it’s luggage for them to move to a new city to take a job or for their spring Costa Rica trip, a good piece of luggage is a welcome gift. This hard-sided piece is lightweight yet durable and has silent double-row universal wheels for easy maneuvering.
