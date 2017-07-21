World
July 21, 2017 12:12 pm
Updated: July 21, 2017 12:26 pm

Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

By Staff Reuters

Sean Spicer has resigned as White House press secretary.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
A A

White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigned on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his top communications official, White House officials have confirmed.

READ MORE: Donald Trump considering new role for Sean Spicer: official

Trump offered Scaramucci, a longtime supporter, the White House communications post.

— More to come 

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
Anthony Scaramucci
Donald Trump
Sean Spicer
Sean Spicer quits
Sean Spicer resigns
Spicer quite
Spicer resigns
Trump Spicer
White House press secretary resigns

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News