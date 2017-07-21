Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigned on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his top communications official, White House officials have confirmed.
READ MORE: Donald Trump considering new role for Sean Spicer: official
Trump offered Scaramucci, a longtime supporter, the White House communications post.
— More to come
