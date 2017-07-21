Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigned on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his top communications official, White House officials have confirmed.

Trump offered Scaramucci, a longtime supporter, the White House communications post.

BREAKING: AP sources: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned over hiring of new communications aide. — The Associated Press (@AP) July 21, 2017

— More to come