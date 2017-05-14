Melissa McCarthy emerges from bushes as Sean Spicer questions job security in ‘SNL’

After teasing New York drivers with her Sean Spicer costume and a ride on her motorized podium, Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live as a host and as her now-infamous version of the White House Press Secretary.

In a sketch depicting a White House Press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders (played by Aidy Bryant) took over White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s normal role, talking to reporters with a calm cool air.

All while Melissa McCarthy could be seen dressed as Spicer, watching the proceedings from some bushes.

(Earlier this week, a Washington Post report said Spicer hid from reporters “among the bushes” and only came out to talk after they turned their cameras off.)

When asked about why Spicer was there, Bryant-as-Sanders explained that it was just an exercise.

“I believe that’s a naval exercise. He’s trying to blend in with his surroundings,” she said.

Spicer was under a lot of scrutiny this week as he made was forced to comment after President Donald Trump terminated FBI James Comey unexpectedly on Tuesday.

In real life, Sanders was forced to field questions about the press secretary’s role as Trump threatened to cancel all press briefings – and SNL jumped into that debate head first.

“Can you just do this full time?” one reporter asked.

“You are articulate and charming, whereas Sean is bullish,” another adds.

That’s when McCarthy-as-Spicer emerged from the bushes to show off the Spicer character viewers are familiar with: one who takes a fire-extinquisher to a “liar liar pants on fire” reporter and who throws a pillar at another.

When Spicer’s job security is questioned, she drove her motorized podium to Trump, played, as always, by Alec Baldwin, who doesn’t do much to reassure her.

“Have you ever told me to say things that aren’t true?” she asked

“Only since you started working here,” Baldwin-as-Trump replied, before asking her to kiss him.

“Is this like the godfather where you kiss me and no one ever sees me again?” McCarthy worried.

“Yes,” he said.