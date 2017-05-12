Donald Trump suggests cancelling ‘press briefings’

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested cancelling “press briefings” for the “sake of accuracy” on Friday morning, during a series of tweets continuing his ongoing battle with the U.S. media.

“The Fake Media is working overtime today!” Trump said.

Trump appeared to be defending the White House’s contradictory storyline of why the president fired FBI Director James Comey.

When Comey was fired, the president’s advisers initially said the move was in response to a recommendation by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. But Trump then said Thursday he had planned to fire Comey regardless.

Trump blamed his busy schedule and defended his spokespeople, saying it’s difficult for them “to stand at podium with perfect accuracy.”

“As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!” the president tweeted.

Trump then suggested doing away with “press briefings” all together.

“Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future “press briefings” and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???”

“Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election,” the president tweeted.

During a NBC News interview that aired Thursday, Trump said he had dinner and phone conversations with the FBI director who assured Trump that he wasn’t under investigation.

In Comey’s termination letter, Trump thanked the FBI boss for telling him “three times” that he wasn’t under investigation for Russian collusion.

Trump warned Comey Friday saying he “better hope” there are no “tapes” of the conversations between the two of them.

“James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” Trump tweeted.

Comey was fired Tuesday.