Trump was going to fire ‘showboat’ James Comey anyway, he says

Despite a letter saying he chose to fire FBI director James Comey because of a recommendation, U.S. President Donald Trump says he would have fired Comey regardless.

“He’s a showboat, he’s a grandstander, the FBI has been in turmoil,” Trump told NBC’s Lester Holt in an interview released Thursday.

“You take a look at the FBI a year ago, it was in virtual turmoil, less than a year ago. It hasn’t recovered from that.”

In a letter Tuesday night, Trump terminated Comey’s position, citing a recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

But Trump changed his tune Thursday, when talking to Holt.

“I was going to fire Comey, my decision,” he explained, when asked about a meeting with Rosenstein that took place Monday night.

“Regardless of [the] recommendation I was going to fire Comey,” Trump said.

In public testimony Thursday, the acting FBI director, Andrew McCabe, contradicted White House statements about why Comey was dismissed, particularly the assertion that Comey had lost the confidence of the organization.

“That is not accurate,” McCabe said in response to a senator’s question. “I can tell you also that director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day.”

Trump was also asked about the decision to include Comey’s assurances that Trump wasn’t under investigation in his letter.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation,” Trump wrote on Tuesday, “I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.”

BREAKING: WH statement. Letter from Trump to Comey. And AG Sessions recommendation.

Trump said that Comey told him while they were having dinner once, and twice on the phone.

He also said that he was the one who asked about the investigation.

“I said, if it’s possible would you let me know, ‘Am I under investigation?’ He said, ‘You are not under investigation.'”

McCabe told senators it is not standard FBI practice to tell someone he or she is or isn’t under investigation. He would not comment on conversations between Trump and the former FBI director.

The FBI probe into the possible Russian ties to the Trump campaign is still ongoing. McCabe said that Comey’s firing will not hinder it.

Days before he was fired, Comey requested more resources to pursue his investigation, U.S. officials have said, fueling concerns that Trump was trying to undermine a probe that could threaten his presidency. McCabe said he was not aware of any such request and said the Russia investigation is adequately resourced.

Lester Holt’s full interview with Trump will air on the NBC Nightly News on Thursday.

*with files from the Associated Press

