Sean Spicer mocked on Twitter after report emerges he hid in bushes to avoid press

Hours after Donald Trump fired James Comey on Tuesday, Sean Spicer was left hiding in the bushes on the White House Grounds, according to The Washington Post.

After Spicer conducted a TV interview on a set on the White House grounds, he reportedly wanted to return to his office but the path to his desk was blocked by reporters seeking answers over the bombshell announcement about the FBI director’s dismissal.

So Spicer spent a few minutes camped out in the dark near some bushes before moving behind a tall hedge. When it became apparent he had little option but to talk to the media, a press office executive assistant emerged to let reporters know her boss would field questions off-camera.

Spicer then appeared, telling reporters, “Just turn the lights off. Turn the lights off.

“We’ll take care of this. … Can you just turn that light off?”

Naturally, the moment became fodder for Twitter users who enjoyed the picture Washington Post reporter Jenna Johnson painted.

Sean Spicer reportedly hid in the bushes and would only come out and talk to reporters after they turned off the lights and cameras pic.twitter.com/ZvDkCScQSz — Vince pesce (@d1Vinman) May 11, 2017

I was not hiding! They were rosemary bushes, I was in charge of seasoning the crow we eat each week. #SpicerFacts #spicerbushes — Sean Spicier (@SeanSpicierWHPS) May 10, 2017

Zack Galafanakis denies rumors @seanspicer will be taking over as host of "Between Two Ferns". #spicerbushes — Gabor Antalics (@GAntalics) May 11, 2017

My new experimental band, Spicer in the Bushes, just runs away from all our gigs. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) May 10, 2017

Several other Twitter users noted how they expected Saturday Night Live to have a field day with it, especially given the fact that this week’s host will be Melissa McCarthy.

My favorite part of this Saturday will be on SNL because I KNOW @melissamccarthy will re enact Sean Spicer hiding in the bushes. My heart..😭 — Maya (@_MayaTaylor) May 11, 2017

DeVos booed. Spicer hides in bushes. @andersoncooper rolls eyes at KellyAnn. The #SNL writers must be in content heaven. — Erin Laster (@ennylnire) May 11, 2017

melissa mccarthy hosting snl the same week that spicer decided to hide in the bushes was god's plan — hayley (@spaghetticat) May 10, 2017

Saturday Night Live issued a preview Wednesday of what to expect this weekend with McCarthy as the host.