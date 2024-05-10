Province touts three new physicians hired for Carberry, Man., health centre

Send this page to someone via email

The province has hired three new physicians to strengthen the reopening of an ER in southwestern Manitoba.

Premier Wab Kinew and Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced the hiring Friday and said the Carberry Health Centre — which saw emergency services become available again on April 27 — was back to help the community after being shuttered under the previous provincial government.

“When a rural community loses its physician, the impacts go beyond health care – it’s a blow to the economic vitality and future of the town,” Kinew said in a statement.

“The previous government turned its back on rural health care, and in the case of Carberry, it meant losing their local doctor and emergency department. Our government worked hard to bring physician coverage back to Carberry and we’re glad to see the emergency department reopen so families can get the care they need.”

The three doctors have been hired on a rotating basis, the province said, and will also provide care at Carberry’s long-term care facility, as well as for those who are receiving inpatient care at the health centre.

Carberry mayor Ray Muirhead said the loss of the town’s doctor in 2023 was a blow to the community.

“Our community was devastated by this loss,” said Ray Muirhead. “Citizens quickly came together to work on a plan to restore health services and we’re so grateful to the provincial government for their help in identifying physicians. Today we’re feeling optimistic about the future of health care in Carberry.”