SNL mocks Trump for contradicting himself on firing of FBI chief Comey

Last week’s Saturday Night Live cold open featured a cameo role for Alec Baldwin in his now-signature role as U.S. President Donald Trump, but this weekend’s segment featured Trump as the star of the show, as he was depicted being interviewed by NBC journalist Lester Holt.

The episode comes just days after Holt’s high-profile interview with Trump, released Thursday, in which Trump slammed FBI director James Comey and saying he was always going to fire him regardless of the views of his Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General.

WATCH: President Trump calls James Comey a ‘showboat’, says he did not fire him on deputy AG’s recommendation

In SNL’s version, Baldwin’s Trump begins by telling Holt that “I just need to know that I have your undying loyalty” (a reference to Trump claiming, in his real-life interview with Holt, that he asked Comey to pledge his loyalty to him).

“No you don’t, sir,” Holt replies in the SNL skit before asking the president on why he fired Comey.

But rather than answer the question, Trump boasts about how he “won the election fair and square, and everyone knows that.”

WATCH: President Trump directly contradicts his own statement on the firing of James Comey

“Yes president, you say that literally all the time,” a frustrated Holt replies, before pressing Trump on whether he fired Comey because the FBI boss was investigating the president’s alleged collusion with Russian officials.

Trump denies the allegation at first, but then says, “I thought he’s investigating Russia, I don’t like that, I should fire him.”

READ MORE: SNL mocks engaged ‘Morning Joe’ co-hosts as Alec Baldwin’s Trump calls into show

Taken aback by Trump’s contradictory statements and apparent admission of guilt, Holt repeats his question, and the president reiterates his stance.

“But… that’s obstruction of justice,” Holt points out.

“Sure, ok,” a clueless Trump responds.

Seemingly unable to believe his luck, Holt asks out loud with a smile on his face, “Wait, did I get him? Is it all over?” before hearing a message in his earpiece and saying with a disappointed tone, “Oh no? Nothing matters? Absolutely nothing matters anymore?”

WATCH: Melissa McCarthy films SNL sketch as angry Sean Spicer on mobile podium terrorizing NYC

At this point, Trump rings a little bell and in strides House Speaker Paul Ryan in an ice cream vendor’s costume, bearing two scoops of ice cream. When he tries to speak in support of the president, Trump shoos him away.

Trump is then asked what he thinks about comparisons made between him and former president Richard Nixon, and the 45th president says the two are different because Nixon likely only got one scoop of ice cream for dessert.

Holt delivers a zinger in response, reminding Trump that the real difference between the two is that Nixon actually won the popular vote.

READ MORE: SNL wonders ‘Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?’

Holt then challenges Trump over his recent claim that he invented the common economic term “priming the pump.”

Trump responds by asserting that he did in fact invent the phrase, although he then reveals his very different — and very sexually explicit — interpretation of it.

WATCH: SNL goes retro with ‘Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?’

There’s further savage treatment for Trump in the segment, with the president at one point admitting to being a “serial tapist.”

Holt also asks Trump why he didn’t spare a thought for the optics of meeting the Russian ambassador at the Oval Office.

Trump promptly hunches forward and says, “Do you think I care about optics? Look at me, I sit on every chair like it’s a toilet.”

Follow @Kalvapalle