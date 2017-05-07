SNL wonders ‘Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?’

If you were a child in the ‘90s, it is hard not to remember the kid’s game show Where in the World is Carmen Santiago?

On the PBS show, the Chief and Gregg Lee, presented a series of geographic clues to a pair of kids who were supposed to solve the mystery of where one of Santiago’s henchmen was hiding.

Saturday Night Live revived the show this week but rather than look for a crony of Santiago, the contestants instead sought the whereabouts of KellyAnne Conway, the aide to U.S. President Donald Trump who was front and centre a few weeks ago but has completely disappeared from the spotlight of late.

The sketch opens with ‘the Chief’ (played by Sasheer Zamata) saying, “She hasn’t been seen in weeks, no one knows where she is or what she’s up to, gumshoes, your mission today is to answer this question.”

Which leads to the show’s traditional acapella opening for the show in which the group sings, “Where in the world is Kellyanne Conway?”

The contestants and special agent Greg Lee, portrayed by Mikey Day, are then introduced.

“Hey gumshoes. Hope you’re excited,” Lee says. “The winner gets a trip for you, and your mom, to Sacramento.”

“Now are you guys ready to find Kellyanne Conway?”

“We don’t want to find her,” one of the kids responds.

