Donald Trump considering new role for Sean Spicer: official

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering shifting White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to a more senior role, according to published reports.

“I don’t think anything is imminent,” a senior White House official told Reuters. “No decisions have been made. There is nothing definitive.”

Spicer is currently serving in dual roles — press secretary and communications director – as the previous communications director, Michael Dubke, resigned May 30.

Spicer is reportedly on the hunt for his replacement alongside White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus. According to a report from Politico, the pair have been in contact with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham about the role of press secretary and Daily Mail editor David Martosko about the role of communications director.

Spicer has been looking to move into a role where he would supervise both positions, according to the report.

