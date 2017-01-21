Donald Trump accuses media of lying about size of inauguration crowd, says about ‘million and half’ attended

President Donald Trump accused the media on Saturday of lying about how many people turned out at Washington’s National Mall for his inauguration.

Speaking at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters in Virginia, Trump overstated the size of the crowd that showed up to watch the president take the oath of office.

“We had, it looked, honestly it looked like a million and a half people, whatever it was it was,” Trump said. “It went all the way back to the Washington Monument.”

Though no official attendance numbers had been released of as Saturday afternoon, live television footage and photographs from Friday’s inauguration show large gaps of empty space in the crowd at the National Mall.

“I turn on (the television) by mistake, and I get this network and it showed an empty field,” Trump told CIA staff. “And it said we drew 250,000 people. Now that’s not bad, but it’s a lie. We had 250,000 people literally around that little ball we constructed, that was 250,000 people.

“The rest of the 20 block-area all the way back to the Washington Monument was packed. So, we caught them and we caught them in a beauty,” Trump said.

Trump said the news outlets will pay a “big price” for what he claims is dishonesty.

One way to help measure relative turnout for Trump is by using the ridership on Washington D.C.’s metro system, which is one of the easiest ways to reach the site. You can also bike or walk, but road closures make driving very difficult.

The Washington Metro Area Transit Authority, which operates the subway, tweeted that as of 11 a.m., approximately 193,000 people had taken the Metro.

In 2009, the number at the same hour was 513,000. The ridership ahead of George Bush’s second inauguration in 2005 was 197,000.

