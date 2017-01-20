Politics
January 20, 2017 12:57 pm
Updated: January 20, 2017 12:59 pm

Crowds far thinner for Trump inauguration than for Obama

By National Online Journalist, Politics  Global News

Spectators fill at National Mall to witness the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI US Presidential Inauguration ceremony, Washington DC - 20 Jan 2017

Pat Benic/UPI
A A

In the weeks leading up to his inauguration on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump predicted that the event would feature an “unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout.”

Reliable estimates of the size of the crowds on Washington’s National Mall as Trump became president will likely take days to materialize, but based solely on the images being beamed from high above the inaugural festivities, no record was set.

Far from it, in fact.

WATCH: Donald Trump takes the oath of office to become 45th President of the United States.

While the lawns nearest to the Capitol building were bursting with Trump supporters, the mall itself was sparsely populated throughout the ceremony — especially near the back. Large areas of white could be seen in aerial shots as the inauguration began:

The following two shots, taken from approximately the same angle in 2009 and 2017 (although potentially up to an hour apart in terms of the timing), show the difference from another perspective.

Spectators fill at National Mall to witness the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

Pat Benic/UPI

 

This Jan. 20, 2009 file photo shows the crowd on the National Mall listening to the inaugural address of President Barack Obama.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Story continues below
Global News

The rainy weather may have kept some people home, but Trump’s big day was never expected to draw as many Americans as former president Barack Obama’s record-setting first inauguration ceremony in January 2009.

The size of that crowd was estimated at 1.8 million people, which was certainly an aberration.

George W. Bush’s second inauguration drew 400,000 in 2005, for instance, and his first drew 300,000 in 2001. In 1993, 800,000 people watched Bill Clinton take the oath of office.

READ MORE: Melania Trump mines American fashion industry for inauguration style

One way to help measure relative turnout for Trump is by using the ridership on Washington D.C.’s metro system, which is one of the easiest ways to reach the site. You can also bike or walk, but road closures make driving very difficult.

The Washington Metro Area Transit Authority, which operates the subway, tweeted that as of 11 a.m., approximately 193,000 people had taken the Metro.

In 2009, the number at the same hour was 513,000. The ridership ahead of George Bush’s second inauguration in 2005 was 197,000.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crowd Donald Trump inauguration
donald trump inauguration
Donald Trump president
Inauguration 2017
inauguration day 2017
inauguration Trump
presidential inauguration

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News