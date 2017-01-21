Women’s March on Washington vs. Trump inauguration, by the numbers

The Women’s March on Washington was expected to bring out more people Saturday than the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump did the day before.
Numbers have begun to emerge to back that prediction up.
Women’s March in Vancouver
Subway trips on Inauguration Day at 11 a.m. ET: 193,000
Friday saw the lowest ridership for a presidential inauguration in over 12 years. Figures for the 2005 inauguration of President George W. Bush beat them by about 4,000, the Washington Metro tweeted.
Parking was more than 60 per cent full at only two stations.
Subway trips on the day of the Women’s March on Washington at 11 a.m. ET: 275,000
Those ridership figures were eight times higher than a regular Saturday, and “busier than most weekdays,” the Washington Metro tweeted.
City parking permits sought for Trump’s inauguration: 200
Figure via The Washington Post.
City parking permits sought for Women’s March on Washington: 1,200
Figure via The Washington Post.
Uber surge pricing in D.C. on Inauguration Day at 8 a.m.: 0x
Uber surge pricing in D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington: 4.5x
The National Mall in D.C. for Inauguration Day:
Spectators fill at National Mall to witness the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.
Pat Benic/UPI
Crowds fill in along the National Mall before the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the Untied States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
The National Mall in D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington:
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women’s March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
AP Photo/John Minchillo
- With files from The Associated Press
