Women’s March on Washington vs. Trump inauguration, by the numbers

The Women’s March on Washington was expected to bring out more people Saturday than the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump did the day before.

Numbers have begun to emerge to back that prediction up.

Subway trips on Inauguration Day at 11 a.m. ET: 193,000

Trains are not crowded heading to the Capitol. Far cry from 4 & 8 years ago. pic.twitter.com/YWsGDFevGF — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 20, 2017

Friday saw the lowest ridership for a presidential inauguration in over 12 years. Figures for the 2005 inauguration of President George W. Bush beat them by about 4,000, the Washington Metro tweeted.

Parking was more than 60 per cent full at only two stations.

Subway trips on the day of the Women’s March on Washington at 11 a.m. ET: 275,000

Those ridership figures were eight times higher than a regular Saturday, and “busier than most weekdays,” the Washington Metro tweeted.

City parking permits sought for Trump’s inauguration: 200

I was on call for Obama's first inauguration and the streets were filled with people. DC is a ghost town today. pic.twitter.com/VjZ2zbBVTT — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) January 20, 2017

Figure via The Washington Post.

City parking permits sought for Women’s March on Washington: 1,200

HEADS UP: Multiple Metro stations experiencing delays, parking lots to capacity for #WomensMarch: https://t.co/NymeWxx7Vx#WMATA pic.twitter.com/AocgUVQ13F — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) January 21, 2017

Figure via The Washington Post.

Uber surge pricing in D.C. on Inauguration Day at 8 a.m.: 0x

8 a.m. on #InaugurationDay: Didn't see any Uber surge pricing in DC — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) January 20, 2017

Watching Bloomberg and the reporter said there was no surge pricing from Uber in D.C. on the morning of the #Inauguration Wow. — Kevin Murphy (@kjmurphy88) January 20, 2017

Uber surge pricing in D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington: 4.5x

Hour long metro lines, 4.5 surge on @Uber_DC, and a 30 minute walk. Whoohooo! #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/QhcVglW892 — Jenna Faude (@jennafaude) January 21, 2017

The National Mall in D.C. for Inauguration Day:

The National Mall in D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington: