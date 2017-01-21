Politics
Women’s March on Washington vs. Trump inauguration, by the numbers

By National Online Journalist  Global News

During the Women’s March on Washington, journalist and activist Gloria Steinem spoke about the messages of hope and love political leaders and activists, such as Martin Luther King Jr., Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, have spread and the importance of sticking together as a nation. Steinem also said Donald Trump and his “Twitter finger must not become a trigger finger.”

The Women’s March on Washington was expected to bring out more people Saturday than the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump did the day before.

Numbers have begun to emerge to back that prediction up.

Subway trips on Inauguration Day at 11 a.m. ET: 193,000

Friday saw the lowest ridership for a presidential inauguration in over 12 years. Figures for the 2005 inauguration of President George W. Bush beat them by about 4,000, the Washington Metro tweeted.

Parking was more than 60 per cent full at only two stations.

Subway trips on the day of the Women’s March on Washington at 11 a.m. ET: 275,000

Those ridership figures were eight times higher than a regular Saturday, and “busier than most weekdays,” the Washington Metro tweeted.

City parking permits sought for Trump’s inauguration: 200

Figure via The Washington Post.

City parking permits sought for Women’s March on Washington: 1,200

Figure via The Washington Post.

Uber surge pricing in D.C. on Inauguration Day at 8 a.m.: 0x

Uber surge pricing in D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington: 4.5x

The National Mall in D.C. for Inauguration Day:

Spectators fill at National Mall to witness the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

Pat Benic/UPI

Crowds fill in along the National Mall before the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the Untied States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The National Mall in D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington:

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women’s March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.

AP Photo/John Minchillo
  • With files from The Associated Press

 

