Sean Spicer’s ‘Joe Trudeau’ latest in list of Trump cabinet flubs

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has slipped up yet again, this time appearing to call the Canadian prime minister “Joe Trudeau” instead of Justin on Tuesday morning.

Spicer was speaking to the press Tuesday afternoon when he took a moment to thank Trudeau, who was in Washington on Monday to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Yesterday the president set, had an incredibly productive set of meetings and discussions with Prime Minster Joe Trudeau of Canada,” he said while appearing to read from a prepared statement.

“Our countries share a profound economic interest, with more than $2 billion in two-way trade flowing across our border every day.”

While it’s more likely that Spicer stumbled over his words than it is that he doesn’t know the prime minister’s name, it’s a slip up that gave Canadians (and others) a good laugh on social media, with many references to the standard Joe from Canada from an old Molson Canadian advertisement.

Sean Spicer is trippin' on Dippin Dots again. Thinks PM of Canada is Joe Trudeau. I met Joe: he owns a gas station out on Hwy 11. Nice guy. — Funkidelic (@Funkidelic) February 14, 2017

Another used Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway’s term “alternative facts” to explain away the error, while others had some fun with the blunder.

Joe Trudeau is Justin's suave mirror-verse twin. pic.twitter.com/eXNFzyMcaG — Kayleigh Anne (@Ceilidhann) February 14, 2017

Joe Trudeau ?The only parody of Sean Spicer better than Melissa McCarthy's is Sean Spicer's. — Asha Ali (@ashaalis) February 14, 2017

READ MORE: Sean Spicer mistakenly refers to Atlanta attack, but he ‘clearly meant Orlando’

Spicer’s mistake wasn’t the first time he’s used the wrong word. He’s referred to a terror attack in Atlanta, but when asked to clarify, he told ABC News in an email he “clearly meant Orlando,” apparently referencing the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in June.

He was also proven wrong when he told reporters that President Trump didn’t own a bathrobe; people on Twitter were quick to share multiple pictures of Trump in a one.

And Spicer isn’t the only senior member of Trump’s team to have had his mistakes turn into national news; Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway referred to the non-existent “Bowling Green Massacre” during an interview with MSNBC last week.

READ MORE: Internet fights back against Sean Spicer with pictures of Donald Trump’s bathrobe

It’s believed Conway was alluding to the arrests of two Iraqi citizens who lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky and were charged with terrorism-related offences in 2011.

Conway said she misspoke during the interview and meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists,” calling it an “honest mistake.”

READ MORE: Trump aid Kellyanne Conway mentioned the ‘Bowling Green massacre’ in several interviews

Trump himself has made a few mistakes since he’s taken office; most notably when he said a deceased civil rights activist was “an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more.”

He’s also made a series of spelling mistakes on Twitter.

READ MORE: Donald Trump misspells tweet with ‘unpresidented’, creates stir on Twitter

Either way, with the all the mistakes flying around, it’s led some people to wonder who’ll be the next person out of Trump’s cabinet.