Internet fights back against Sean Spicer with pictures of Donald Trump’s bathrobe

The internet has jumped at the chance to correct White House press secretary Sean Spicer after he publicly slammed a New York Times article that, among other things, claimed U.S. President Donald Trump spends his nights watching television in his bathrobe.

It’s just another fight between Spicer (and Trump) and the media, which they’ve repeatedly called dishonest.

The article, titled Trump and Staff Rethink Tactics After Stumbles which was published Sunday, is a look at the inside workings of the White House since Trump took over on Jan. 20, based on anonymous sources. It labels Steve Bannon, Trump’s key adviser, as something of a mastermind behind the small team responsible for a series of executive orders that has received backlash from the public. Other reports also claimed Bannon was the chief architect behind Trump’s executive order banning U.S. entry for refugees and travellers from seven majority-Muslim nations.

Asked about the article, Spicer refuted the entire thing.

“The president, from day one […] always calls the shots. He’s the decider, he’s the one who develops the policy,” Spicer said. “They owe the president an apology.”

Trump also blasted the Times on Twitter, calling the article a “complete fiction.” He also called the newspaper “failing,” which seems to be his own fiction, since the Times has refuted that statement before, saying their subscription numbers are at an all-time high.

The failing @nytimes writes total fiction concerning me. They have gotten it wrong for two years, and now are making up stories & sources! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Spicer went one step further, saying the article was “literally the epitome of fake news,” but only provided one example on a fact that he said the article got wrong: a line about Trump’s bathrobe.

“I don’t think the president owns a bathrobe, definitely doesn’t wear one,” Spicer said.

But Twitter users were quick to point out that Spicer was incorrect, by dredging up old pictures of Trump in bathrobes.

Sean Spicer: "I don't think the president owns a bathrobe." Anyone with internet access: pic.twitter.com/SNZBoG0Zcn — Casey Clemmons (@Casey_Clemmons) February 6, 2017

Donald Trump would never wear a bathrobe. pic.twitter.com/uGo1unhwE6 — John Aravosis (@aravosis) February 7, 2017