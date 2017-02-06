Sean Spicer responds to Melissa McCarthy ‘SNL’ skit

The internet is still abuzz about Melissa McCarthy’s surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, where she took on the role of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Spicer has now weighed in on the performance, telling Extra that he thought the performance was actually pretty funny.

He said that he’d first heard about the sketch while leaving church Sunday morning, and he’d been receiving so many text messages he thought there must be a national emergency.

.

READ MORE: Melissa McCarthy rages as angry Sean Spicer in ‘SNL’ sketch

The press secretary felt the impression was a little exaggerated. He said that McCarthy “needs to slow down on gum-chewing; way too many pieces in there.”

Spicer thought it was a really “funny” show and that McCarthy “could dial back” a bit. He had a different take on Alec Baldwin’s performance as Donald Trump, however, which he described as “[now] crossed over to mean.”

He said, “Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate. SNL used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.”

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for record-setting 17th time

During the SNL skit, McCarthy said she came to apologize (on behalf of the press) for the “Rocky start” Spicer and the press have gotten off to during the first two weeks of Trump’s presidency.

“When I say Rocky start, I mean in the sense of the movie because I came out here to punch you in the face,” McCarthy said.

“Also I don’t talk so good.”

Spicer said U.S. President Trump is doing well, despite protests happening across the country for a third straight week.

“The President’s really excited about the progress he’s made in creating jobs and helping veterans,” he said. “Protests are what make this country great.”

He went on to criticize the frequency of the protests, “Protesting is starting to become a profession for some on the left. Again, that’s their right to do, but Americans need to understand it’s not organic as it may seem sometimes.”

Watch McCarthy’s full SNL sketch, above.

With files from Rebecca Joseph