Melissa McCarthy rages as angry Sean Spicer in SNL sketch

Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live appearing as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

After a cold open mocking US President Donald Trump and his top advisor Steve Bannon, McCarthy played an angry, loud Spicer at a press briefing.

READ MORE: Donald Trump channels Hitler, gets dominated by Steve Bannon in latest SNL skit

She said she came to apologize (on behalf of the press) for the “Rocky start” Spicer and the press have gotten off to during the first two weeks of Trump’s presidency.

“When I say Rocky start, I mean in the sense of the movie because I came out here to punch you in the face,” McCarthy said.

“Also I don’t talk so good.”

McCarthy also described a crowd at a Trump’s announcement of his Supreme Court nominee, saying they got a standing ovation – a reference to Spicer’s defence of inflated numbers used to describe Trump’s inauguration.

READ MORE: Inflated inauguration numbers called ‘alternative facts’ by top Trump advisor, Kellyanne Conway

“Everyone was smiling, everyone was happy. The men all had erections and every single one of the women were ovulating left and right,” she said. “And no one was sad.”

She also referenced many of the events of the week, including abolishing the National Parks Service in passing, the White House’s statement on the Holocaust Day of Remembrance, and of course, the highly protested travel ban.

“The travel ban is not a ban which makes it not a ban,” McCarthy said, trying to talk in circles around a reporter.

WATCH: On Wed, Sean Spicer said Trump’s use of word ‘ban” doesn’t make his executive order a ban

Kristen Stewart, who hosted the Feb. 4 show, was playing a reporter in the skit and asked about Bannon’s role on the National Security Council.

In true Spicer fashion, McCarthy immediately told her to sit down.

McCarthy even pulled out a few props to help make Spicer’s points, including a stuffed moose and lamb to show how the White House is fighting radical moose-lambs (a.k.a. Muslims).

Watch the full sketch above.

WATCH: SNL covers Donald Trump