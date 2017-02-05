Kristen Stewart tells us why Donald Trump doesn’t like her in ‘SNL’ monologue
Kristen Stewart hosted the Feb. 4 episode of Saturday Night Live and, in true SNL fashion, she ripped into one of the show’s favourite topics, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.
Stewart, who was the star of Twilight with her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, started off the monologue saying she was nervous because Trump, who she said was probably watching her, didn’t like her very much because of some Tweets he sent in 2012.
“Four years ago I was dating this guy named Rob,” Stewart explained. “We broke up then we got back together, and for some reason it made Donald Trump go crazy.”
She then read off the tweets, in which Trump repeatedly called for Pattinson to not reunite with Stewart.
The tweets are still on Trump’s Twitter account, here’s what a few of them said.
“The president tweeted about me 11 times!” she said.
She went on to offer another explanation for why Trump might be so obsessed with their former relationship.
“To be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me,” Stewart said. “I think he’s in love with my boyfriend, because he also tweeted this: […] Open invite stands for Robert Pattinson.”
Watch the full monologue above.
The Feb. 4 episode also took aim at White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and top Trump advisor Steve Bannon.
