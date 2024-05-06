See more sharing options

Director Arnold Karan has worked at Global BC since September 2013.

However, he has been working in TV since 2005 and a director since 2010.

Karan worked in Edmonton, Vancouver, Prince George, and Victoria before moving to Global BC in 2013.

He is now the star of the Global News Morning segment Arnold Goes to Events. He started the idea on his personal Instagram page where he uses the hashtag #arnoldgoestoevents.

Karan, along with Morning News anchor, Jason Pires, now create and produce segments for Karan to attend and for everyone to enjoy.

Here are the segments:

3:20 Arnold Goes to Events: Vancouver Canadians

2:48 Arnold Goes to Events: Capoeira

5:14 Arnold Goes to Events: Canada Sevens Rugby