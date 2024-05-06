SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Arnold Goes to Events

By Staff Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 3:58 pm
1 min read
Director Arnold Karan attended a Vancouver Canadians baseball game and took part in the sushi race. View image in full screen
Director Arnold Karan attended a Vancouver Canadians baseball game and took part in the sushi race. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Director Arnold Karan has worked at Global BC since September 2013.

However, he has been working in TV since 2005 and a director since 2010.

Karan worked in Edmonton, Vancouver, Prince George, and Victoria before moving to Global BC in 2013.

He is now the star of the Global News Morning segment Arnold Goes to Events. He started the idea on his personal Instagram page where he uses the hashtag #arnoldgoestoevents.

Karan, along with Morning News anchor, Jason Pires, now create and produce segments for Karan to attend and for everyone to enjoy.

Here are the segments:

Click to play video: 'Arnold Goes to Events: Vancouver Canadians'
Arnold Goes to Events: Vancouver Canadians
Click to play video: 'Arnold Goes to Events: Capoeira'
Arnold Goes to Events: Capoeira
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Arnold Goes to Events: Canada Sevens Rugby'
Arnold Goes to Events: Canada Sevens Rugby
Click to play video: 'Arnold Goes to Events: Vancouver Warriors Lacrosse Fantasy Camp'
Arnold Goes to Events: Vancouver Warriors Lacrosse Fantasy Camp
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices